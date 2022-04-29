(WJHL) Amy Lynn and Pam Hurd with Hurd Realty surprise the “Caring Friends of Wise” with a Happygram for their wonderful work with cancer patients. The group makes quilts for the cancer patients at the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center in Norton, Virginia – a project that has been going on for over 10 years.

For more information on the group please visit their Facebook page at @caringfriendsofwise or send an email to caringfriendsofwise@gmail.com.