For this edition, we surprise Myka Coward from Church Hill with a Daytime Happygram by Hurd Realty! Myka has been operating a lemonade stand since 2nd grade, in order to make sure that her fellow students have a hot lunch each day at school!
by: Chris McIntosh
Chris McIntosh
