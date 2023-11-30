(WJHL) Amy Lynn surprises Bob Miller for his 105th Birthday! Bob shares some words of wisdom and encouragement for others about living a long healthy and happy life. A big thank you to Nothing Bundt Cakes for his strawberries and cream cake!
by: Amy Lynn
