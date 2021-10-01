Daytime Football Friday: Week #7

Chris and News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins discuss the big games taking place this evening ahead of Touchdown Friday Night! Last week, Chris went 11-0 in his picks and he is 57-12 overall this season. Check out Chris’ picks for this week:
David Crockett over Cherokee
Elizabethton over Sullivan East
Cloudland over West Greene
Hampton over South Greene
Unicoi County over Chuckey-Doak
Dobyns Bennett over Jefferson County
Science Hill over Morristown East
West Ridge over William Blount
Greeneville over Seymour
Union over Thomas Walker
Lebanon over Gate City
JI Burton over Eastside
