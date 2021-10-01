Daytime Football Friday: Week #7

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man and Mooresburg woman are facing several charges — including first-degree murder — after investigators found the burned body of a man on Sept. 20.

Police identified the victim as Jacob Britt Sawyer, 26, of Erwin. An autopsy revealed he had been shot multiple times and then set on fire, leading investigators to rule his death as a homicide.