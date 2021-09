Chris and Amy board a house boat on South Holston Lake for some Labor Day fun!

Jake Boatright of Laurel Marina and Yacht Club talks about the history and services available at the marina on South Holston Lake.

For more information visit www.LaurelMarina.com.

Next stop – Sportsman’s Marina & SoHo Xcursions where Jimmy Ashby tells us about the outdoor fun for everyone! Visit Sportsman’s Marina in Abingdon, Virginia.

For more information visit SoHo Xcursions on Facebook!