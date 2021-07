JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The joy of closing on a new house was dampened for Amy Hunter this week as she waited for results of hepatitis and HIV tests. Those tests were prompted by a potential exposure to the viruses during a post-surgical stay at Johnson City Medical Center.

Ballad Health acknowledged Friday that up to 100 patients may have been affected by a contract nurse who "improperly handled controlled substances" between May and July on a single patient care unit.