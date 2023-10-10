(WJHL) Jessica Brimer tells us about her mystery books “These Haunted Hills” and her two books in the Messy Bookshop Mysteries series. For more information on Brimer and her books you can visit www.JanCarolPublishing.com or www.amazon.com.
by: Amy Lynn
Posted:
Updated:
(WJHL) Jessica Brimer tells us about her mystery books “These Haunted Hills” and her two books in the Messy Bookshop Mysteries series. For more information on Brimer and her books you can visit www.JanCarolPublishing.com or www.amazon.com.