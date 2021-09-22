Daytime Book Club: “Make Your Mark” by Jose Castillo

(WJHL) Author Jose Castillo joins us to talk about his children’s book titled “Make Your Mark”. He also tells us about the story behind the book and encourages everyone to find their inner artist.
For more information visit www.ThinkFlavor.com/MakeYourMark.

