JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — While there may not be a science to pinpoint what exactly makes an educator great, current students and alumni at David Crockett High School can attest to the workings of biology teacher Dr. David Yates.

For nearly two decades, Yates has taught all levels of biology at Crockett, including a course dubbed "Hillbilly Heritage" and a dual-enrollment class through Northeast State Community College.