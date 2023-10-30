(WJHL) Author Joe Tennis tells us about some of the stories inside his book, “Ghostly Tales of the Blue Ridge Highlands”. Joe will be doing a book signing November 4th from 9 – 3pm at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport.
by: Amy Lynn
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amy Lynn
Posted:
Updated:
(WJHL) Author Joe Tennis tells us about some of the stories inside his book, “Ghostly Tales of the Blue Ridge Highlands”. Joe will be doing a book signing November 4th from 9 – 3pm at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport.