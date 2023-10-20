(WJHL) Mike and Kim Adler of Dancing with the Tricities Stars present Jo Cullen of Jeremiah School with a $120,000 check from the 2023 August event. Mike also tells us about the upcoming Boo Bash fundraiser to be held at the Johnson City Country Club October 28th.
For tickets to the Boo Bash please visit one.bidpal.net.
