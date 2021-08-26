LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars presents Jeremiah School a $140,000 donation

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Mike and Kim Adler from Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars present a check to Jo Cullen, Executive Director of Jeremiah School with a $140,000 check for proceeds from this year’s event.
For more information visit www.JeremiahSchool.com or www.DancingwiththeTricitiesStars.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories