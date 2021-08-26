Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars presents Jeremiah School a $140,000 donation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Representing approximately 800 law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth, the Virginia Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is speaking out after reports that supervisors are instituting ticket quotas.

One such report came in the form of a memo sent out by a supervisor with the Virginia State Police (VSP) in the Williamsburg area. It read, in part, "There is no reason you should not be writing 5 tickets minimum on a typical day (that's one every two hours). If you are on free patrol, you should be writing more if you want to remain on free patrol."