(WJHL) Mike and Kim Adler from Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars present a check to Jo Cullen, Executive Director of Jeremiah School with a $140,000 check for proceeds from this year’s event.
For more information visit www.JeremiahSchool.com or www.DancingwiththeTricitiesStars.com.
Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars presents Jeremiah School a $140,000 donation
