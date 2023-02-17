WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Amy Lynn
Posted: Feb 17, 2023 / 10:44 AM EST
Updated: Feb 17, 2023 / 10:44 AM EST
(WJHL) Beth Muncy, board member of Girls Inc. on Bristol tells us about the upcoming 13th annual Cute Handbags event coming up Saturday, March 4th in Bristol. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit them on Facebook.
