Devin Fisher, owner of Premier Appliance, gives us all the details of Customer Appreciation Week, happening all this week at Premier Appliance in Johnson city!
For more information call 423-461-0163 or go to the Premier Appliance website
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Devin Fisher, owner of Premier Appliance, gives us all the details of Customer Appreciation Week, happening all this week at Premier Appliance in Johnson city!
For more information call 423-461-0163 or go to the Premier Appliance website