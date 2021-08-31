Crumley House prepares for Virtual Beach Party

(WJHL) Dr. Caroline Abercrombie tells us about the final day of the Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center’s Donation Days and talks about the online Beach Party coming up tonight, August 31st at 6pm.
For more information on the event and to take part in the beach party visit www.CrumleyHouse.com.

