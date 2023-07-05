(WJHL) Ben Trout with the Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center tells us about their annual fundraiser coming up August 12th. The Polynesian Beach Party will be held at Cherokee Creek Farm in Jonesborough.
For more information and tickets please visit www.CrumleyHouse.com.
