Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy shares with us some information on cruise ships beginning to sail again and a trip she has planned for September! Kathy also gets us ready for all-inclusive travel to a new Margaritaville Resort in Cap Cana this December, and Travel Club is back coming up on July 8th in Kingsport!

For more information call (423) 323-1344 or go to exclusivecruisetravel.com