Crossroads Marketplace
Crossroads Christian Church is gearing up to host their annual "Crossroads Marketplace"! Tempa Bader joins us on Daytime to give us a preview on this event!
Please visit their website for more information.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Effort being made to bring hundreds of federal jobs to former Alpha Natural Resources building
- "A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare
- Washington County, TN schools to install sex-offender-flagging system in every building
- Hug-A-Thon helps raise money for Miracle Field
- Ground broken on new complex at NeSCC
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus
- TCAT Elizabethton enters into an agreement with Kubota
- GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle New
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week New
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
-
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
-
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
-
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »