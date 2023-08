(WJHL) Paula Augustine of August Muse tells us about a new series of events called “Creative Souls.” It will kick off next month in Elizabethton and will be held the second Tuesday of the month from September 2023 through April 2024 to downtown Elizabethton.

The first one will feature author, Dr Kellie Brown, from Milligan University and her book “The Sound of Hope: Music as a Solace, Resistance and Salvation During the Holocaust and World War II.”