(WJHL) HMG Pediatrician Dr. Danielle Street tells us how Covid 19 can take a toll on a child’s mental health plus gives us some tips on how to spot potential issues and what to do to help.
For more information call: 1-877-HMG-1213 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com. Also sign up for the HMG Health Matters Blog at www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.
Covid-19 Impact on Children’s Mental Health
(WJHL) HMG Pediatrician Dr. Danielle Street tells us how Covid 19 can take a toll on a child’s mental health plus gives us some tips on how to spot potential issues and what to do to help.