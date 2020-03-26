1  of  3
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton

Courtney Washburn: How to help local businesses in times of need

Daytime Tri-Cities
Posted: / Updated:

Courtney Washburn, Director of Main Street Program, discusses how to help small downtown businesses in Elizabethton during this time. From curbside pick-up to home delivery, businesses are developing new methods to serve the community.
For more information visit www.elizabethton.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories