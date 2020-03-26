Courtney Washburn, Director of Main Street Program, discusses how to help small downtown businesses in Elizabethton during this time. From curbside pick-up to home delivery, businesses are developing new methods to serve the community.
For more information visit www.elizabethton.org
Courtney Washburn: How to help local businesses in times of need
