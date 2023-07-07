(WJHL) Emily Thompson and Festus join Amy in the studio to talk about some of the community block parties happening this weekend to prepare for Fun Fest. Fun Fest officially kicks off July 14th. For more information please visit www.FunFest.net.
by: Amy Lynn
