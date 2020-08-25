Community Health Fair to be held at Friends In Need in Kingsport

(WJHL) Sarah Wells, executive director of Friends in Need tells us about a partnership with Appalachian Miles for Smiles to offer a free two day health fair including medical, dental and vision
For more information visit www.friendsinneed.org

