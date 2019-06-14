Daytime Tri-Cities

Classic Car Cruise-In

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 09:27 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:27 AM EDT

Rick Chinouth joins us on Daytime to talk about the Jonesborough Classic Car Cruise In happening on Saturday, June 15th, from 5pm - 8pm at the Chuckey Depot Museum! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos