(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy of Cruise Planners tells us about the upcoming “Iconic Christmas Travel Show” to be held Thursday, December 15th at the Press Room in downtown Kingsport at 1pm.
Everyone is invited to attend this festive event to learn more about travel opportunities.
For more information visit Kathy’s website at Exclusive Cruise Travel.
(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy of Cruise Planners tells us about the upcoming “Iconic Christmas Travel Show” to be held Thursday, December 15th at the Press Room in downtown Kingsport at 1pm.