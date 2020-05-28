Chris makes comfort food: Chicken Enchiladas!

Chris takes to the Daytime TriCities kitchen to make an easy and tasty recipe for chicken enchiladas!

Ingredients:

1 lb cooked chicken

4 oz cream cheese

1 envelope Taco seasoning

4 eight inch flour or corn tortillas

1 can of red enchilada sauce

2 cups of shredded cheese

Directions:

1). Combine chicken, cream cheese, and taco seasoning in a pan over medium heat and stir together until the cream cheese melts and is incorporated throughout the chicken

2). Place ¼ of the mixture in each tortilla and roll up and place in a baking dish

3). Once all four filled tortillas are in the dish, cover with them thoroughly with the red enchilada sauce

4). Then cover the entire dish with the shredded cheese

5). Place in oven at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes until the cheese melts and the entire dish is warmed through

Serving:

Place one or two enchiladas on a plate and cover with whatever you like ( lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, sour cream, etc)

Enjoy!!!