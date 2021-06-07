Children’s Advocacy Center launches training series

(WJHL) Amanda White, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County’s Education Coordinator tells us about their free virtual trainings
to raise awareness about crimes against children and young adults, and how victim service providers in the area are responding to these issues.
These trainings run every two weeks through the end of July.
For more information visit www.cacsctn.com/events.

