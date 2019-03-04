Daytime Tri-Cities

Chef Charles' Sausage Balls

Ingredients:
•    1lb ground breakfast pork sausage (USE LOCAL)
•    2 green onions, finely chopped
•    1 cup biscuit baking mix (Bisquick, for example)
•    1lb shredded cheddar cheese (you can get creative here; I typically use cheddar and pepperjack)
•    1 teaspoon ground mustard
•    1 teaspoon paprika
•    Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:
•    Preheat oven to 350 degrees 
•    In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well
•    Get messy!  Get about 1.5oz of your sausage mix and form walnut-sized balls, putting each one on a foil/parchment lined baking sheet 
•    Bake sausage balls in preheated oven for approx. 20 minutes.
•    EAT and ENJOY!
 

