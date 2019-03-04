Chef Charles' Sausage Balls Video Video Video

Chef Charles’ Sausage Balls

Ingredients:

• 1lb ground breakfast pork sausage (USE LOCAL)

• 2 green onions, finely chopped

• 1 cup biscuit baking mix (Bisquick, for example)

• 1lb shredded cheddar cheese (you can get creative here; I typically use cheddar and pepperjack)

• 1 teaspoon ground mustard

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees

• In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well

• Get messy! Get about 1.5oz of your sausage mix and form walnut-sized balls, putting each one on a foil/parchment lined baking sheet

• Bake sausage balls in preheated oven for approx. 20 minutes.

• EAT and ENJOY!

