Chef Charles' Sausage Balls
Ingredients:
• 1lb ground breakfast pork sausage (USE LOCAL)
• 2 green onions, finely chopped
• 1 cup biscuit baking mix (Bisquick, for example)
• 1lb shredded cheddar cheese (you can get creative here; I typically use cheddar and pepperjack)
• 1 teaspoon ground mustard
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees
• In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well
• Get messy! Get about 1.5oz of your sausage mix and form walnut-sized balls, putting each one on a foil/parchment lined baking sheet
• Bake sausage balls in preheated oven for approx. 20 minutes.
• EAT and ENJOY!
