(WJHL) Gabe Gounaris, Chair of the Chamber’s Membership/Business Development Council tells us about the membership drive to be held April 28th. The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, is implementing a “Chamber 365” campaign to increase membership with a reduced, $365 membership rate for businesses with less than 20 employees.

For more information please visit www.JohnsonCityTNChamber.com.