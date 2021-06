KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kaidon Salter's career at Tennessee is over before he even touched the field for a game. The freshman quarterback has been dismissed from the football program just days after an arrest on Saturday for simple possession. The dismissal comes three weeks after Salter was reinstated with the team.

"Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from our football program," Director of Football Communications Bill Martin said Thursday. "We wish Kaidon and his family all the best in his future endeavors."