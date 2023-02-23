WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 23, 2023 / 11:04 AM EST
Updated: Feb 23, 2023 / 11:04 AM EST
Doris Kaifa and Deborah Defriese with Celebrate Life Ya ‘Un Mission, share with us the details of two very important events they have coming up in February and March!
For more information call 423-676-5463
