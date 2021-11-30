(WJHL) Doris Kaifa and Tom Terry with Celebrate Life tell us about an upcoming birthday party at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City to celebrate those with birthdays over the past three months.
For more information www.celebratelifeyuan.com.
Celebrate Life plans Community Birthday Party
(WJHL) Doris Kaifa and Tom Terry with Celebrate Life tell us about an upcoming birthday party at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City to celebrate those with birthdays over the past three months.