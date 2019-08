Whitney McLaughlin with CASA of Northeast Tennessee joins Daytime to provide details on the upcoming CASA Par-Tee and Golf Tournament in benefit of the children in our region! The events take place at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges, with the CASA Par-Tee beginning Sunday, August 4th at 6pm, and the CASA Golf Tournament starting Monday, August 5th at 8:30am and 1:30pm.

For more, check CASA of Northeast Tennessee’s website.