(WJHL) Nicole Ballard, a volunteer for CASA of Northeast Tennessee and Melanie Feathers, Executive Director of CASA of Northeast TN join us to talk about volunteering with the organization. Ballard tells us about her experiences during the past two years as a volunteer.
For more information please visit www.CASANetn.org.
(WJHL) Nicole Ballard, a volunteer for CASA of Northeast Tennessee and Melanie Feathers, Executive Director of CASA of Northeast TN join us to talk about volunteering with the organization. Ballard tells us about her experiences during the past two years as a volunteer.