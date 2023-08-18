(WJHL) Billy Harrell, Emergency Management Agency Director and Kim Bordeaux tell us about the forming of DART (Disaster Animal Response Team) in Carter County. They are looking for volunteers to begin training to join the mission.
For more information please call (423) 542-1888.
