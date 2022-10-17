(WJHL) Dr. Sarah Standridge ETSU Assistant Professor of Sport and Recreation Management and Mandy Bailey, events director for Tie Breakers tell us about their involvement in the new CareerQuest TN: Hospitality Works coming up October 27th.
For more information visit www.CareerQuesttn.com.
(WJHL) Dr. Sarah Standridge ETSU Assistant Professor of Sport and Recreation Management and Mandy Bailey, events director for Tie Breakers tell us about their involvement in the new CareerQuest TN: Hospitality Works coming up October 27th.