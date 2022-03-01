(WJHL) Career Quest TN: It’s All about Business takes place March 4th. This morning, Daytime talks with Cal Klem of Ameriprise and Jo Munoz from Ballad Health about their involvement in the event. They also learn about a new school participating this year.
For more information visit www.CareerQuesttn.com.
