(WJHL) Lottie Ryans with Career Quest TN and Wynne Tyree, business owner and founder of Smarty Pants tell us about the Business Battle portion of Career Quest TN’s All about Business event. During this event, students compete for money by offering business plans and presentations.
For more information please visit www.CareerQuestTN.com.
