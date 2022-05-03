(WJHL) Mark Stevans, Director Special Projects for First Tennessee Development District and Lana Moore, Community Relations Specialist TVA tell us about Career Quest and why it’s so important for students and our region.

For more information visit www.CareerQuesttn.com.

Melissa Ramsey from Northeast State Community College and Calvin Purvis, Associate Director of University Career Services for ETSU tell us about the role both schools play each year for Career Quest.

For more information visit www.CareerQuesttn.com.