(WJHL) Gabby Billiot and Kim Gass from the Niswonger Foundation tell us about the Career Connect program now in more than 20 area schools. They also share details of an upcoming event that will give students an opportunity to get hands on experience with certain careers.
For more information please visit www.NiswongerFoundation.org.
