The 97th edition of the Appalachian Fair gets underway on August 21st, and the Miss Appalachian Fair pageant is still looking for young ladies to enter the pageant. We spoke with current Miss Appalachian Fair Mattie Roark and Pageant Co-Director Kimela Williams about this year’s pageant.

For more information or to enter the pageant go to appalachianfair.com/fairestofthefair