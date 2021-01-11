Beth Rhinehart from the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and Matt Shy, owner of the Bristol Gardens and Grill tell us about a new program that uses donations by area businesses to purchase meals from hurting restaurants to give to front line health care workers.
For more information visit www.BristolChamber.com
Businesses helping restaurants, supporting frontline workers
