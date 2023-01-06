WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 6, 2023 / 10:17 AM EST
Updated: Jan 6, 2023 / 10:17 AM EST
Jennifer Clements, Executive Director at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, shares with us all the details of the January 25th & 26th performances of the Broadway hit “Annie”!
For more information go to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts website
