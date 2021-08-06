Bristol Burnout returns to Bristol Motor Speedway

(WJHL) Betsy Holleman with Speedway Children’s Charities tells us about this popular event for fitness enthusiasts happening Saturday, August 21.

The event is presented by Mycroft Signs fitness competition, and benefits the Bristol Motor Speedway Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Each participant should print the Event Waiver and bring the signed form to the event. Spectators are welcome for just $5, with proceeds going to SCC-Bristol. In addition to the competition, spectators and participants will enjoy local health and fitness vendors, area food trucks and local breweries.

For more information, please visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org.