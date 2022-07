(WJHL) Moira Frazier Ostrander, Artistic and School of Ballet Director tells us about upcoming classes for the new season.

In person registration days at the Bristol Ballet studios (330 Buford Street, Bristol, VA) are: Monday, July 25 from 5-8pm; Tuesday, July 26 from 5-8pm; Thursday, July 28 from 5-8pm; and Saturday, July 30 from 10am-2pm.