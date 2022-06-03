(WJHL) Cameo Waters, Main Street Director tells us about this year’s 7th season of Main Street Brews & Tunes every Sunday from June 5 to September 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza. Live music starts at 5 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Brews & Tunes call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010, or visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook.