(WJHL) Dr. Andrew McCormick, HMG Family Medicine Physician tells us about the importance of screenings, including mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. He also discusses the importance of a primary care provider when it comes to your health journey.
For more information visit the HMG Health Matters Blog by clicking here.
(WJHL) Dr. Andrew McCormick, HMG Family Medicine Physician tells us about the importance of screenings, including mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. He also discusses the importance of a primary care provider when it comes to your health journey.