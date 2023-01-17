WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 17, 2023 / 11:45 AM EST
Updated: Jan 17, 2023 / 11:45 AM EST
For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!
For more information call 423-257-5784
