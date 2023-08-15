(WJHL) Amy Lynn takes us to Maple Grove Restaurant in Unicoi to learn more about the restaurant, the people and the food!

Aric Long, owner of Maple Grove Restaurant in Unicoi shares the story behind this popular restaurant.

Amy takes us into the kitchen to see what’s cooking at Maple Grove Restaurant in Unicoi.

Amy shows us some of the popular menu items available at Maple Grove Restaurant. The restaurant is located in Unicoi and is open every day except for Mondays. For more information, visit them on Facebook.