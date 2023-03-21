WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 21, 2023 / 11:30 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 21, 2023 / 11:30 AM EDT
For this March edition of Breakfast with Daytime, Chris takes us for a fun-filled visit to Betty’s Stockyard Cafe in Kingsport!
For more information call 423-378-3227 or check them out on Facebook
